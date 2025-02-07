NEET UG 2025 registration to start soon - expected date, how to apply, fee, exam pattern, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2025 registrations soon

NEET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate (UG) 2025. All those who are interested in taking admissions to different medical courses will be able to register themselves for the medical entrance exam on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Looking at past year trends, in 2024, the application process took place between February 14 to March 16. The exam was held on May 5. Whereas in 2023, the registrations took place between March 6 and April 6, 2023, and the examination was conducted on May 7. However, the exact date and time of releasing the NEET UG 2025 application form is not disclosed by the medical authority. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once the application process is started, candidates will be able to submit application forms by following the guidelines given below.

How can I register for NEET UG 2025 registration?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET UG 2025 registration form'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2025 application form for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 registration fee

General: Rs 1,700

General-EWS, OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwBD, third gender: Rs 1,000

For outsiders: Rs 9,500

NEET 2025 exam pattern

The format of the NEET 2025 exam has changed significantly. The exam has been reduced from 200 to 180 minutes and the total number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180. Furthermore, all of the questions are now required after the optional ones were eliminated. NEET 2025 will take place in a single day and shift using the traditional pen and paper mode. The NEET UG 2025 exam will consist of 90 questions in biology and 45 questions in chemistry and physics.