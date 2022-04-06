NEET 2022 date announced! Exam on July 17; Check important dates, direct link for registration here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET 2022: Exam to be conducted on July 17, direct link for registration here

Highlights NEET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17

The last date for registration is May 6, 2022.

Candidates can choose to write the exam in 13 languages.

NEET 2022 updates: NEET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17, said the National Testing Agency on Wednesday.

Direct link for registration here: neet.nta.nic.in

The last date for registration is May 6, 2022.

Candidates can choose to write the exam in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Odia, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Telegu, Gujarati, Urdu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Kannada. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will also be held in 13 cities outside India.

On the official site, NTA has released a list of important dates, and details. A candidate who has passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology as main subjects can apply for NEET 2022.

Check the important dates here:

EVENT DATE Online Application starting date April 6, 2022 Last date to apply online May 6, 2022 Last date pay application fee online May 7, 2022 Correction in Particulars To be intimated later Announcement of the City of Examination To be intimated later on the website Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website To be intimated later on the website Date of Examination July 17, 2022 (Sunday)

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.

