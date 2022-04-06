Thursday, April 07, 2022
     
NEET 2022 date announced! Exam on July 17; Check important dates, direct link for registration here

The last date for registration is May 6, 2022.

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2022 23:03 IST
Image Source : PTI

NEET 2022: Exam to be conducted on July 17, direct link for registration here

Highlights

  • NEET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17
  • The last date for registration is May 6, 2022.
  • Candidates can choose to write the exam in 13 languages.

NEET 2022 updates: NEET UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17, said the National Testing Agency on Wednesday.

Direct link for registration here: neet.nta.nic.in

The last date for registration is  May 6, 2022.

Candidates can choose to write the exam in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Odia, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Telegu, Gujarati, Urdu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Kannada. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will also be held in 13 cities outside India. 

On the official site, NTA has released a list of important dates, and details. A candidate who has passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology as main subjects can apply for NEET 2022. 

Check the important dates here:

EVENT DATE
Online Application starting date  April 6, 2022
Last date to apply online May 6, 2022 
Last date pay application fee online May 7, 2022
Correction in Particulars To be intimated later 
Announcement of the City of Examination To be intimated later on the website
Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website To be intimated later on the website
Date of Examination July 17, 2022 (Sunday)

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.

 

