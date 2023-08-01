NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration last date today at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration ends today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 round 1 counselling today, August 1. Candidates who wish to take admission to the post-graduation courses can fill the application form through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Applicants can fill in the choices till August 2, while the choice locking facility will end on August 2 at 11:55 PM. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 5, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 counselling is being held for 50 percent AIQ seats and 100 percent Deemed/ Central universities/ AFMS-Only registration/ PG DNB seats for MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB/ MDS courses for the academic year 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Date

Event Dates NEET PG Round 1 registration, fee payment July 27 to August 1, 2023 Choice filling, Locking July 28 to August 2 (upto 11:55 PM) Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of August 2 Processing of seat allotment August 3 to August 4, 2023 NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result August 5, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal August 6, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 7 to August 13, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register?