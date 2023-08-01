NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration last date today at mcc.nic.in

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Candidates who wish to take admission to the post graduation courses can fill the application form through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2023 8:24 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration ends today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 round 1 counselling today, August 1. Candidates who wish to take admission to the post-graduation courses can fill  the application form through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. 

Applicants can fill in the choices till August 2, while the choice locking facility will end on August 2 at 11:55 PM. The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 5, 2023. The NEET PG 2023 counselling is being held for 50 percent AIQ seats and 100 percent Deemed/ Central universities/ AFMS-Only registration/ PG DNB seats for MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB/ MDS courses for the academic year 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Date

Event

Dates

NEET PG Round 1 registration, fee payment

July 27 to August 1, 2023

Choice filling, Locking

July 28 to August 2 (upto 11:55 PM)

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of August 2

Processing of seat allotment

August 3 to August 4, 2023

NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result

August 5, 2023

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal

August 6, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 7 to August 13, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register?

  • Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  • Go to the PG Medical tab and click on the 'New Registration' link
  • Fill in the complete application form as instructed and upload documents
  • Pay the online application fee and click on the submit button
  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

