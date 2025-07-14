NEET PG 2025 Exam: Supreme court to hear pleas seeking transparency in evaluation process on this date The Supreme Court will soon hear the pleas raising concerns over the transparency of the NEET-PG examination process, particularly regarding the release of answer keys and evaluation protocols. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will hear pleas raising concerns over the transparency of the NEET-PG examination process, particularly regarding the release of answer keys and evaluation protocols on 3 August. A bench comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria briefly considered pleas on these issues.

What was said in the plea?

One of these pleas was filed by lawyer Tanvi Dubey, challenging the opaque nature of the evaluation system and calling for multiple directions to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the authority responsible for conducting NEET-PG. The plea sought the release of question papers and answer keys to candidates and disclosure of correct and incorrect questions as assessed. It also sought a direction for revaluation or rechecking in cases of score discrepancies. It also sought a direction for revaluation or rechecking in cases of score discrepancies.

The plea alleged a lack of transparency and said it undermined the credibility of such a crucial examination and adversely impacted the rights of candidates.

