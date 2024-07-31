NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list to be released today, admit cards on August 8

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list to be released today, July 31.

NEET PG 2024 exam city list: The National Board of Medical Examinations (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility and Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET) PG 2024 exam city list today, July 31. The medical aspirants will be able to check their allotted exam city on their registered email ID. Candidates who did not specify any preferred test city during registration will be assigned a test center anywhere in the country. The candidates were invited to exercise their choice of preferred cities from July 29 to 23. Once the exam city list is out, the candidates will be able to check their exam city centre name on their registered IDs. Candidates should note that the NEET PG Exam city centre list will be different from the admit cards. It will only carry the details of the exam centre city. Other details related to the exam will be mentioned on the admit card.

Will I receive the test center that I chose for the NEET PG 2024 exam?

If there are fewer than four test centers available in a candidate's selected state or union territory, or if the number of candidates exceeds the available seats, the candidate will be given the option to take the test in cities located in nearby states or union territories.

When will NEET PG 2024 admit cards be out?

NEET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts at 185 centres across the country. The admit cards for the same will be released on August 8. Once the admit card is out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in.

ALSO READ | What is the procedure for the allocation of exam centres

ALSO READ | NEET UG 2024 counselling detailed schedule out; round 1 registration to start from Aug 14 at mcc.nic.in

What is NEET PG?

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET- PG) 2024 is a national medical entrance exam that is conducted for admission in several MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery) and PG Diploma level programmes across the country. The exam will be conducted for 13,649 MS course seats, 922 PG Diploma level seats and 26,168 MD level seats across the medical colleges in India.