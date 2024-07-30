NEET UG 2024 counselling detailed schedule out; round 1 registration to start from Aug 14 at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG 2024 Counselling registration dates out

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon begin the registration process for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc. Nursing courses for the year 2024 based on NEET UG 2024 scores. According to the official schedule released by MCC, all candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2024 Exam will be eligible to take part in the counselling process by registering on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Schedule

The registration window will open on August 14 and close on August 21. The payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of 21st Aug. No applications will be considered after the due time. The choice filling and locking facility will be available for five days. The candidates will be able to choose their preferred choices from August 16 to August 20. The processing of seat allotment will be done between August 21 to August 22, 2024. The result of the first round counselling will be out on August 23. After that, the selected candidates will have to report to the concerned medical institute between August 24 and 29. The Verification of Joined candidates Data will be done between August 30 to 31.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 registration window will begin on September 5 and close on September 10. The choice locking facility will be available from

04:00 PM of Sept 6 up to 11:55 PM of September 10. The processing of seat allotment will be done between 11 and 12 September. The results for the same will be released on September 13. Shortlisted candidates will be able to report between September 14 and 20. The verification of data will be done between September 21 and 22.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 registration window will open on September 26 and close on October 2. The choice locking facility will be available from September 27 to October 2. Seat allotment processing will take place between October 3 and 4, with results being released on October 5. Shortlisted candidates will be required to report between October 6 and 12. Data verification will be conducted between October 13 and 15.

Stray Round

The registration window for the stray round will open on October 16 and conclude on October 20. The candidates will be able to fill out their choices between October 17 and 20. The processing of the seat allotment will be done between October 21 and 22. The results will be announced on October 23. The candidates will be able to report to the colleges between October 24 and 30.

Who is eligible?

Medical aspirants who have obtained 50 per cent marks in the NEET UG 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the NEET UG 2024 counselling. Also, the candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation in the pass percentage. Physically handicapped candidates will require the 40 percentile, while, unreserved physically handicapped need the 45 percentile to qualify.

