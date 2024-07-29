NEET-UG Counselling schedule announced, check date here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational pic

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday announced the date for the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. The NEET-UG counselling will start from August 14.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent all-India Quota seats and 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats and 100 per cent deemed university seats.

Dr B Srinivas, Secretary of the National Medical Commission (NMC) said the registration for the process of counselling is likely to start from the first week of August.

The candidates are advised to visit the MCC website for the latest news and notices for counselling.

"The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, the counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats," he added.

Who is eligible to appear in the NEET UG 2024 counselling?

Medical aspirants who have obtained 50 per cent marks in the NEET UG 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the NEET UG 2024 counselling. Also, the candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation in the pass percentage. Physically handicapped candidates will require the 40 percentile, while, unreserved physically handicapped need the 45 percentile to qualify.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency had on Friday announced the final results of the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam after the Supreme Court disposed of a bunch of petitions, including those alleging irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

(With PTI inputs)