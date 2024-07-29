NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list to be out today; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the exam city allotment list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 today, July 29. Candidates will receive the NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list on their registered email IDs, as per the information shared by the board. The NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment list will help medical aspirants know the city in which they will have to appear for the NEET PG exam, allowing them to make necessary arrangements beforehand. However, the exam city allotment will not include the NEET PG 2024 exam center details. The authorities will announce the exam center name and other details inside the hall ticket. According to the exam authority, the NEET PG 2024 admit cards will be released on August 8 on the official website, nataboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2024 Exam Schedule

The exam authority has scheduled the NEET PG 2024 exam for August 11. Initially, the exam scheduled for June 23 was postponed due to an allegation of a question paper leak. As per the revised schedule, the medical entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts in 185 test cities across the country. Earlier, The board published a list of the test cities where NEET PG 2024 shall be conducted. It asked candidates to choose four preferred test cities. The candidates were allowed to exercise their choices of preferred test cities during an online window from 19th July 2024 to 22nd July 2024 (till 11:55 PM).

What is the procedure for the allocation of exam centres?

The exam city allocation will be done randomly from the cities provided by the candidates. According to the board, it is possible that a candidate may not get an exam centre in his/her preferred city due to over-capacity, logistical, administrative, or security reasons. In such a situation, the candidate will be allocated an exam centre in one of the nearest available locations. If no test center can be allocated within the state of the correspondence address or in a nearby state as well, the applicant shall be allocated a test center in any part of the country based on availability. Candidates who fail to provide any preferences regarding the test cities during this online window shall be allocated a test centre by NBEMS anywhere in the country.