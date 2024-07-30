NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment slip tomorrow; when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment slip tomorrow, July 31.

NEET PG 2024 exam city allotment slip: The National Board of Medical Examinations (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility and Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET) PG 2024 tomorrow, July 31. All those who registered for the NEET PG 2024 exam will be able to download allotment list via email at their registered email addresses. Candidates who did not specify a preferred test city during registration will be assigned a test center anywhere in the country. Earlier, the exam city slip was to be released on July 29 but has been postponed.

NEET PG 2024 admit card date

As per the schedule, the NEET PG 2024 admit cards will be out on August 8. The exam will be conducted on August 11. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 23 which was postponed due to allegations of paper leak.

Earlier, the exam authority opened the online window for the candidates to exercise their choices of preferred test cities to take the exam. The online window was opened from July 29 to 23. The candidates will be able to check the exam city centre name on their registered emai ids, once it is out.

NEET PG 2024 exam will be conducted in two shifts at various exam centres across the country. The exam is being conducted for admission to various postgraduate medical programmes.

What is NEET PG?

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation or NEET is a national-level computer-based exam that is conducted annually for admission to various MD (Doctor of Medicine)/MS (Master of Surgery) and PG Diploma Courses.

