  NEET 2023: Examination likely to be held in May, registration to begin soon

Over 15 lakh applicants are expected to attempt the examination this year.

Sreelakshmi Written By: Sreelakshmi New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2022 17:22 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE NEET is expected to follow its conventional pattern and the exam is expected to be conducted only once.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 is expected to begin soon. Reports say that online registration for NEET would begin in March 2023 and the exam is most likely to be held in the month of May. The registration notification for NEET is not out yet but once the notification is out the candidates can download it from the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Over 18 lakh candidates registered for NEET in 2022 making it the biggest entrance exam in India. This year too, the number of applicants is expected to be over 15 lakhs. 

Earlier, owing to the COVID pandemic, the academic year was delayed and to make up for that medical exams were conducted twice a year. But as the situation has become normal now, NEET is expected to follow its conventional pattern and the exam is expected to be conducted only once. 

