Assam NEET PG 2022: DME releases round two selection list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Candidates can check and download the selection list for NEET PG 2022 admissions in Assam on the official website of the state government - dme.assam.gov.in.

Assam NEET PG 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Guwahati has released the round two selection list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduates (NEET PG 2022).

At least 545 candidates have qualified for the second round of PG counselling 2022. Candidates who are shortlisted have to report to their assigned college on November 1 and 2, 2022. Further, the admission against vacant seats under the State health quota (SHQ) will be conducted offline at DME office in Assam on November 1, 2022, at 12 PM.

Documents required for Assam NEET PG admission include MBBS passing certificate, copy of NEET PG result 2022, NEET PG admit card 2022, 12 months internship letter, registration certificate, class 12 mark sheet, secondary school leaving certificate, photo ID card, and two passport card photos.

Candidates can check and download the selection list for NEET PG 2022 admissions in Assam on the official website of the state government - dme.assam.gov.in.

ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022 counselling postponed to add new seats: Check revised date, other details here