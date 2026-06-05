Esha Deol gives shoutout to brother Bobby Deol for Bandar: 'You are in your best form ever…'

New Delhi:

Esha Deol has recently watched Bobby Deol’s film Bandar and shared her views on social media. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film was released in theatres on Friday, June 5, 2026. It also features Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Esha Deol praised her brother Bobby Deol and said he is in his "best form ever." She also urged people to watch the film, writing, "Go watch Bandar."

(Image Source : ESHA DEOL'S INSTAGRAM STORY.)Screengrab taken from Esha Deol's Instagram Story.

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