June 5, 2026
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Esha Deol gives shoutout to brother Bobby Deol for Bandar: 'You are in your best form ever…'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Esha Deol has given a shoutout to her elder brother Bobby Deol for his much-anticipated film Bandar, which hits theatres on June 5, 2026. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

Esha Deol
Esha Deol Image Source : Instagram/ Esha Deol
New Delhi:

Esha Deol has recently watched Bobby Deol’s film Bandar and shared her views on social media. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film was released in theatres on Friday, June 5, 2026. It also features Saba Azad and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Esha Deol praised her brother Bobby Deol and said he is in his "best form ever." She also urged people to watch the film, writing, "Go watch Bandar."

India Tv - Esha Deol's Instagram Story.
(Image Source : ESHA DEOL'S INSTAGRAM STORY.)Screengrab taken from Esha Deol's Instagram Story.

Also Read: Bandar trailer out: Bobby Deol goes from superstar to prisoner in Anurag Kashyap's gritty film

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Bandar Bobby Deol Esha Deol
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