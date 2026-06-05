RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce decision on repo rate

New Delhi:

RBI MPC LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today. The outcome is significant, coming amid heightened uncertainty due to global conflicts, rising crude prices, sharp rupee depreciation, and monsoon risks. Most of the experts are of the view that the key interest rate will be left unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The six-member MPC started its three-day deliberations on Wednesday.

The RBI has actively intervened in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the INR, while the government has ramped up efforts to stem foreign outflows, with further measures expected to be announced. While most economists expect the central bank to keep the repo rate unchanged, the market will look for hawkish signals to gauge the prospects for a rate hike.

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