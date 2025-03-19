Mumbai University revises dates for commerce and management exams due to a clash with MHT CET The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a revised exam schedule for programmes scheduled between March 26 to April 1, 2025. Check new dates here.

The University of Mumbai, Board of Examinations & Evaluations has released the revised dates of various entrance exams scheduled to be conducted in March and April 2025. This decision has been taken due to a clash with the upcoming Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET). Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be conducted between March 24 and April 3. Those who were scheduled to appear on the affected dates will now appear for the exams on the fresh dates as announced by the board. However, candidates should note that the time and venue for all exams remain unchanged.

According to the official notice, the exam dates for subject code 1802816, 1800146, 1800136, 1800156, 1800196, 1800166 and 1800256 has been rescheduled and will now be conducted as per the revised schedule. The exam authorities have released the new exam schedule on its official website. Candidates can check their exam schedule in the provided table below.

Mumbai University's new exam schedule

Earlier paper date Revised Date All papers scheduled on 24 March, 2025 05 April, 2025 All papers scheduled on 25 March, 2025 07 April, 2025 All papers scheduled on 26 March, 2025 08 April, 2025 All papers scheduled on 27 March, 2025 09 April, 2025 All papers scheduled on 28 March, 2025 11 April, 2025 All papers scheduled on 02 April, 2025 15 April, 2025 All papers scheduled on 03 April, 2025 16 April, 2025

MHT CET 2025 to be conducted in April

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) registration was closed on February 15, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards one week before the exam date. As per the official schedule, the MHT CET 2025 Engineering (PCM group) exams will take place from April 19 to 27, 2025, while the Pharmacy (PCB group) exams are scheduled from April 9 to 17, 2025.