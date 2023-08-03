KEAM 2023 first allotment list for MBBS, BDS courses declared at cee.kerala.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KEAM 2023 first allotment list for MBBS, BDS courses

KEAM 2023 Counselling: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has declared the result for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) first allotment for MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have registered for the Kerala NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 5,537 candidates have been allotted seats in the provisional allotment list. Candidates who wish to raise grievances against the allotment list can do so by writing to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in till 12 PM on August 3. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Kerala NEET UG provisional allotment list need to confirm their allotment online and report at the allotted college within the specified time along with all important documents and admission fee.

How to check KEAM 2023 provisional allotment list

Students can download the KEAM 2023 seat allotment result by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of Kerala CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2023 link

From the drop-down menu, select the allotment list option.

The KEAM first allotment list for MBBS and BDS courses will be displayed.

Search your name or roll number in the list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key

Download the Kerala KEAM 2023 allotment result for future reference.

Kerala CEE conducts KEAM counselling for MBBS and BDS in Medical (MBBS, BDS, BHMS (Homoeo), BAMS (Ayurveda), BSMS (Siddha), BUMS (Unani) and Medical Allied (BSc Hons Agriculture, BSc Hons Forestry, BSc Hons Co-operation and Banking, BSc Honours Climate Change and Environmental Science, BTech (Bio-Technology) (under Kerala Agricultural University), Veterinary (BVSc and AH), Fisheries BFSc) courses

Direct Link: KEAM 2023 first allotment list