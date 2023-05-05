KEAM 2023 Admit Card OUT at cee.kerala.gov.in; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KEAM 2023 Admit Card download link active

KEAM Admit Card 2023: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE Kerala, has issued the admit card for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2023) today, May 5. Aspirants who have applied for the entrance examination can download their KEAM 2023 admit cards on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in using their application number and password.

The CEE Kerala will conduct the KEAM 2023 exam on May 17 in two shifts- from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The entry gate will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam and no candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall after that. Candidates are allowed to carry the KEAM 2023 admit card, Card Board/Clip Board and Blue or Black ball-point pens.

"All rough work is to be done in the Question Booklet only. The candidate shall not do any rough work or put a stray mark(s) on the OMR answer sheet," CEE Kerala said in a statement. The KEAM question paper will comprise of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics papers.

How To Download KEAM Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the KEAM Admit Card 2023.

Visit the official website of KEAM - cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the 'KEAM Admit Card 2023' link on the homepage. On the next window, enter credentials such as application number and password. KEAM Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download KEAM Admit Card PDF and take a print for future reference.

CEE Kerala is conducting the KEAM entrance exam for aspirants seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation and Banking, Climate Change and Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy Courses.