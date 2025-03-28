Karnataka government to set up foreign language labs in nursing colleges, details here The Karnataka government will establish foreign language labs in Nursing colleges across the state. This move aims to enhance the global employability of nursing students. Read on to know more.

In a major development, the Karnataka government has decided to set up foreign language laboratories in all nursing colleges across the state. This initiative aims to improve the communication skills of nursing students in foreign languages, enhancing their career prospects globally. The announcement was made by the Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday at the inauguration ceremony of a new physiotherapy building at Dr B R Ambedkar College of Physiotherapy.

Labs to be set up in these languages

In view of the growing international demand for skilled nurses and allied health professionals, the government has planned to set up foreign language labs for Nursing students. These labs will be set up in languages like English, French, German, and Japanese.

Nursing students opt for other languages

Highlighting the growing international demand for skilled nurses and allied health professionals, the minister said that nursing students should opt for other languages like German, Japanese, Italian, and English during their course period, ensuring they are better prepared for overseas opportunities.

"We are being approached by hospitals in Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UAE for immediate recruitment of trained nurses and allied health sciences students. These hospitals require candidates proficient in their native languages and we are taking steps to equip our students accordingly," said Patil, who holds the Medical Education & Skill Development portfolio. To meet this demand, nursing students will have the option to learn German, Japanese, Italian, and English during their course period, ensuring they are better prepared for overseas employment opportunities, he said.

Minister urges medical colleges to introduce allied health science courses

Additionally, the minister also emphasised the need to eliminate substandard paramedical, GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery), and nursing colleges. He urged professional medical colleges to introduce allied health sciences courses on their campuses to ensure high-quality education with robust teaching and infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)