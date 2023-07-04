JoSAA Counselling 2023 round 1 online reporting ends today at josaa.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA Counselling 2023: Last date to report against round 1 allocation

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The online reporting process for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 round 1 seat allotment will close today, July 4. As per the JoSAA counselling schedule, the online reporting including fee payment and document verification against round 1 allocation result will close today. Eligible candidates can exercise freeze, float and slide options against the seat allocation through the official website-- josaa.nic.in.

The last date to respond to the query is July 5, 2023. The second round of seat allocation for JoSAA 2023 will be released on July 6. Students can refer to the JoSAA cut-off to determine the starting and ending rank within which admission will be offered to 118 institutes for the academic session 2023-24. The JoSAA cutoff is determined on the basis of several factors, including the rank of the candidates, institute applied for admission, total number of seats available and others.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Round 1

Last date of registration: June 28, 2023

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats: June 29, 2023

JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: June 30, 2023

Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: June 30 to July 4, 2023

Last date to respond to query: July 5, 2023

Round 2

JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result: July 6, 2023

Online reporting: Fee payment, document verification, and response to query: July 6 to July 10, 2023

Last date to respond to query: July 11, 2023

Seat withdrawal: July 7 to July 11, 2023

ALSO READ | JoSAA round 1 cut-off 2023 marks released; Check opening and closing ranks for BTech CSE