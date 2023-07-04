JoSAA round 1 cut-off 2023 marks released; Check opening and closing ranks for BTech CSE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA round 1 cut-off 2023 marks released

JoSAA Cut-Off 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the round 1 cut-off for JoSAA 2023 counselling. Candidates appearing for the counselling process can check the round 1 cut-off marks through the official website-- josaa.admissions.nic.in. The cut-off marks will be issued after every round of JoSAA counselling.

Aspirants can refer to the JoSAA cut-off to determine the opening and closing ranks within which admission will be offered to 118 institutes for the academic year 2023-24. JoSAA counselling is being held to offer admission to candidates in 23 Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 38-Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs).

JoSAA 2023: Opening & Closing Ranks for BTech CSE (Open Category)

NIRF Rank Name of Institute Gender-Neutral Female Opening Rank Closing Rank Opening Rank Closing Rank 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 42 144 319 479 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 16 115 91 419 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 1 66 56 291 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 118 215 437 610 5 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 263 396 774 1165 6 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 164 261 523 702 7 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 398 601 1422 1718 8 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 158 604 636 1300 9 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 86 1147 1701 2086 10 Jadavpur University Admission to Jadavpur University will be based on WBJEE 2023 score

