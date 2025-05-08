Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025: JMI to reopen registration window for 24 masters programmes, details here Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2025 re-registration window will be activated on May 10. Those who have not submitted their application for 24 master's programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Check important dates, how to apply, and other details.

Jamia Millia Islamia will reopen the registration window for 24 master's programmes for the academic year 2025-26. This decision was made to provide a chance to aspiring candidates, especially from rural areas and far-flung areas, who missed the deadline. The registration window will remain open between May 10 and June 10. The online applications can be submitted at admission.jmi.ac.in.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify their eligibility criteria specified by the university before proceeding with their submission. The university accepts qualifications from recognised central and state universities, institutions of national importance, and approved international universities, subject to equivalence certification by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Earlier, the registration window was open from March 5 to April 10.

List of JMI PG admission 2025 subjects

The candidates who have already applied to the programs listed below need not apply again. Here's the list of programmes whose online application window will remain open from May 10.

MA Persian

P G Diploma in Iranology

P G Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English (Self-Financed)

PG Diploma in Broadcast Technology (Self-Financed)

PG Diploma in Acting (Self-Financed)

Certificate in Modern Persian (Part Time)

Certificate in Yoga (Self-Financed) (Self-Financed Evening)

P.G. Diploma in Molecular Diagnostics (Self-Financed)

M.F.A.(Sculpture)

M.Tech (Environmental Health Risk & Safety Management) Self-Financed

P G Diploma in Disaster Management (Self-Finance), Evening

Certificate (Art Appreciation & Art Writing- Self-Financed - Evening)

Certificate (Textile Design) (Self-Financed-Evening)

Intensive Diploma in Chinese Language

Advanced Diploma in Italian (Part Time)

Advanced Diploma in Portuguese (Part Time)

Diploma in Modern Persian (Part Time)

Diploma in Portuguese (Part Time)

M.F.A. (Conceptual Art Practice) (Self-Financed)

Certificate (Art & Aesthetics) (Self-Financed - Evening)

Certificate in Sanskrit (Part Time)

M.F.A. (Art Management) (Self-Financed)

Advanced Diploma in Modern Persian (Part Time)

M.F.A.(Curatorial Practices) (Self-Financed)

How to apply?