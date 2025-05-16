IIT Roorkee terminates MoU with Turkiye’s Inonu University after JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia IIT Roorkee has cancelled its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Türkiye’s Inonu University. This move has been taken in light of the national security concerns. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, IIT Roorkee has terminated its academic MoU with Inonu University, Türkiye, citing national security concerns, as reported by Indian Express. The agreement had facilitated academic and research collaborations, including student and faculty exchanges. In an official statement, IIT Roorkee clarified that its international partnerships will prioritise national and strategic interests. ''The institute will continue to pursue global collaborations that align with its academic objectives and contribute to strengthening India's research and innovation ecosystem,' it added."

Lovely Professional University terminates all MoUs with Turkiye and Azerbaijan

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has also terminated all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The Punjab-based university has formally ended six academic partnerships with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India's national interest. This unprecedented decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries. The move comes in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of Turkiye and Azerbaijan during a recent period of heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Earlier this week, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU), Hyderabad, have terminated their academic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the international institutes, citing national security concerns.