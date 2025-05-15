Jamia Millia Islamia suspends MoU with all educational institutions of Turkey after JNU Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended all sorts of academic ties with Turkey's educational institutions over national security concerns. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced the suspension of its academic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with all of Turkey’s educational institutions, citing national security considerations. The decision comes amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Türkiye, particularly over the latter's perceived support for Pakistan in regional conflicts.

In a conversation with Prof. Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer of Jamia Millia Islamia, on India TV, she said, "We have cancelled all our collaborations with all educational institutions in Turkey until further notice. Jamia stands with the government and the country."

Kanpur University halts MoU

Kanpur University has also cancelled the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Istanbul University in Turkey.

Delhi University reviewing its international academic ties

Meanwhile, Delhi University is also reviewing its international educational agreements. An official commented on this, "We are reviewing all the MoUs, and any decision will be taken only after the review."

JNU suspends Mou with Innou University

On May 14, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) halted the academic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s Inonu University, also citing national security considerations. In a statement, JNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, "The MOU was like other academic agreements JNU has signed, aimed at fostering cooperation in research and teaching. SLL&CS has one faculty member focused on Languages, Literature, and Culture, while SIS engages with Türkiye in world affairs. However, due to national security considerations, the MOU stands suspended, as JNU stands firmly with the Nation and the Armed Forces, many of whom are proud JNU alumni."

The MoU, originally signed to promote academic cooperation, research exchanges, and student mobility, is part of a broader push by Indian universities to foster international collaboration. However, recent diplomatic strains, including Turkey’s increasing defense cooperation with Pakistan, have raised concerns over potential security risks.

(Reported by Gyanendra Shukla)