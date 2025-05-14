Boycott Turkey: JNU suspends MoU with Turkey’s Inonu University over national security concerns Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi has suspended its academic memorandum of understanding with Turkey’s Inonu University, citing national security concerns. The move comes amid rising geopolitical tensions, as Türkiye’s growing defense cooperation with Pakistan has raised security risks for India.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the suspension of its academic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s Inonu University, citing national security considerations. The decision comes amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Türkiye, particularly over the latter's perceived support for Pakistan in regional conflicts.

The official handle of JNU, in a post on X on Thursday, stated: “Due to national security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the nation.”

The MoU, originally signed to promote academic cooperation, research exchanges, and student mobility, is part of a broader push by Indian universities to foster international collaboration. However, recent diplomatic strains, including Turkey’s increasing defense cooperation with Pakistan, have raised concerns over potential security risks.

Context of rising tensions

The move follows India’s tightening stance against Turkey, which has come under scrutiny for its strategic alliance with Pakistan. The two countries have expanded military ties in recent years, with Türkiye supplying advanced defense technology to Pakistan, including drones and naval platforms. This partnership has been flagged as a potential threat to India’s national security, prompting calls for economic and diplomatic pushback.

Academic and diplomatic implications

The suspension underscores the growing influence of national security in academic diplomacy, as India recalibrates its foreign policy to counter regional threats. It also reflects a broader trend of Indian institutions aligning their international engagements with the country’s strategic interests.

JNU’s decision is likely to impact ongoing research collaborations, faculty exchanges, and joint publications with Inonu University, further straining educational ties between the two countries.