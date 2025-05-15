Maulana Azad National Urdu University halts MoU with Turkey's Yunus Emre over national security Maulana Azad National Urdu University has cancelled its academic memoradum of uderstanding (MoU) with the Turkeys' Yunus Emre over national security. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU), Hyderabad, has terminated its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey, with immediate effect. The decision is taken in response to Turkey's support for Pakistan's terrorist activities. The university had signed an MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey, for five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU. For the smooth functioning of the course, a visiting professor was hired, who has now returned to his country after the cancellation.

What is the official statement?

The official statement reads, ''Maulana Azad National Urdu University has announced the cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey with immediate effect. The decision is taken in protest against Turkey’s support for Pakistan’s terrorist activities in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions.''

''It is worth mentioning that on 2nd January 2024, MANUU signed MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey, for a period of five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU. Services of a Visiting Professor were hired for this. It is also worth mentioning that the visiting Professor from Turkey has already returned to his country'', it added.

JNU, JMI cancel their collaboration

With this decision, MANUU has joined a growing list of Indian universities that have severed ties with Turkish educational institutions. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi was the first to halt its collaboration with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkey, citing national security concerns. Jamia Millia Islamia followed suit, deciding to suspend its partnerships with Turkish-affiliated institutions.