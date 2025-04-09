IIT JAM counselling 2025: Registration date extended, check new schedule IIT JAM counselling 2025 registration date has been extended. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling procedure can submit their application forms before the last date. Check latest updates.

IIT JAM counselling 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IITD) has extended the last date of registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the counselling procedure can do so by visiting the JAM Online Admission Portal System (JOAPS) on or before April 11. No applications will be entertained after the due date. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form for admission on the JOAPS portal was April 9, 2025. The candidates will be allowed to freeze their choices through the official website by May 11. The institute will release the list of the invalid category list on May 8, 2025.

According to the official schedule, the first admission list will be released on May 26, 2025. Those whose names appear on the list will be required to pay the seat booking fee online by May 30, 2025, to confirm their seat. The withdrawal window will open on June 7, and close on July 7. The second list will be released on June 8, 2025.

How to apply for IIT JAM 2025 counselling?

Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the 'JOAPS 2025' portal link.

Register yourself by providing essential details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Login using your credentials, and fill out an application form.

Fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and submit it.

Take a printout of the IIT JAM 2025 counselling application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for courses like MSc, MTech, or PhD programmes at IIT Delhi and other participating institutions are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 750. Additionally, those who are getting seats during a counselling procedure will have to pay a seat acceptance fee. For candidates belonging to the General category, OBC - NCL, EWS, the seat acceptance fee is Rs 15,000/-.