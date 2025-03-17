IIT JAM 2025 results to be announced on this date, when and where to download IIT JAM 2025 results will be announced by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) soon. Candidates can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page available on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Check latest updates.

IIT JAM 2025 result: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) is all set to announce the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. According to the latest updates, IIT JAM 2025 results will be announced tomorrow, March 18, 2025. All those who wish to appear in the IIT JAM 2025 exam can download their scorecards from the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the results for JAM 2025 will be declared tomorrow, March 18, and scorecards for the same will be uploaded on March 24. Once the results are out, the candidates can download their IIT JAM 2025 results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IIT JAM 2025 results?

Visit the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IIT JAM 2025 results'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your details and submit.

IIT JAM 2025 results will appear on screen.

Download and save IIT JAM 2025 results for future reference.

What's next?

After the release of IIT JAM 2025 scorecards, the institute will give time to submit application forms for admission between March 26 and April 9 on the JOAPS portal. The first admission list will be out on May 26, and students will be given time till May 30 to finalise their online payment for the first admission list.

Students will have time to reserve their seats till June 11 once the second admittance list is made public on June 8. Students will have to complete their online payment for the first admission list by July 3, and the third admission list will be made public on June 30.

July 4 will mark the announcement of any further round lists, and July 7 is the deadline for online seat booking fee payments for additional round admittance lists. Call letters will be available for download on the candidate portal starting on July 9.