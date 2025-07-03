IISER IAT counselling 2025 registration date extended, here's new date IISER IAT counselling 2025 registration date has been extended. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - iiseradmission.in. Check how to apply, fee, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has extended the counselling registration deadline for the Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 for Academic Year 2025-2026. All those who have not submitted their registration forms can do so by July 7. This extension allows candidates to complete key steps, including submitting documents, filling out programme preferences, and paying the counselling fee.

''The Registration for Counselling Process (filling up of IISER Academic Programme Preference Form) has been opened at 5:00 PM, June 26, 2025. It will remain open till 5:00 PM on July 07, 2025. Candidates are recommended to complete the registration well before the closing time'', reads the official notice.

How to apply?

Visit the official website - iiseradmission. in.

Login using ID and password.

Complete the counselling registration form.

Upload the required documents, select preferred colleges and pay fee acceptance fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Registration Fee