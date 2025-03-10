IIIT Delhi increases PhD fellowship to Rs 60,000 per month, check details IIIT Delhi has increased PhD fellowship amount to draw top research talent and make academia a more financially viable option compared to corporate careers. Read more details here.

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) has set a new benchmark for PhD fellowship programmes. According to an official statement, the institute has increased its PhD fellowship from Rs 37,000 to Rs 60,000 per month. This decision has been taken to attract top-tier research talent and strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem.

Scholars to receive up to 1.5 lakh for international visits

This increase includes additional support for international lab visits (Rs 1.5 lakh), conferences and workshops (Rs 2.5 lakh), and research grants (Rs 20,000/year). Scholars also receive a Rs 50,000 laptop grant and access to world-class labs and high-performance computing. The initiative encourages interdisciplinary and industry-driven research with dedicated faculty mentorship, fostering global scientific contributions.

IIIT-Delhi Director Ranjan Bose stressed that the institute is committed to advancing high-impact research. “The increased PhD fellowship aligns with our vision of attracting the best students in the country, fostering interdisciplinary and industry-relevant research, and empowering scholars to make meaningful contributions to global scientific progress,” he said. The initiative is expected to draw top research talent and make academia a more financially viable option compared to corporate careers, he said, reported PTI.

Sumit Darak, Dean of academic Affairs highlighted that bridging the financial gap between academia and industry is crucial. “This move ensures that PhD scholars are financially secure, allowing them to focus entirely on their research without external pressures,” he said. "With applications now open, the institute is calling on aspiring researchers to join its PhD programme," the statement said, reported PTI.