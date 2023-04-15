IIFT IPM 2023 admission begins, apply now at iift.ac.in, check important dates, qualfication and more

IIFT IPM 2023 admission: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Kakinada has invited applications for five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) (BBA - Business Analytics + MBA - International Business). All interested candidates can enroll themselves at www.iift.ac.in. The last date for submission of the online application is May 16.
To apply for this integrated program, the candidate must be passed in 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Transgender) or more in the year 2021, 2022 or appearing in 2023 while this criterion is 10th passed for those who have done not earlier than 2019 with at least 60% (or 55% for those who are SC/ST/PwD/Transgender).
IIFT IPM 2023: How to apply
- visit IIM- Indore website (visit www.iimidr.ac.in)
- Register yourself
- Login with the user-id and password
- Complete the application for IPM 2023 programme
- Pay the required fee
- upload the relevant documents
- Submit the complete application
- After submitting the application successfully, candidates are required to register their registration number of your application as it is mandatory to fill the same in IIFT online application form
IIFT IPM 2023: Application Fee
|Category
|IPMAT (IIM Indore)
|IIFT
|
For General/OBC
|Rs. 4130
|Rs. 2000
|For SC/ST/PWD candidates
|Rs. 2065
|Rs. 1000/-
IIFT IPM 2023: Important Dates
- Last date to apply online for IPMAT 2023 of IIM-Indore - April 17
- Last date to apply online for IIFT 2023 - May 16
- Entrance Exam by IIM-Indore - June 16
