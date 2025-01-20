ICSI CSEET results 2025 for January session today: Check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI CSEET results 2025 for January session today

ICSI CSEET results 2025 for January session: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to announce the results of the January CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, January 20. According to the schedule, the ICSI CSEET January Results 2025 will be declared at 2 PM today. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their results can download them from the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.

The official statement reads, ''The Result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January, 2025 session would be declared on Monday, 20th January, 2025 at 02:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu.''

Along with the announcement of the results, the institute will release the passing percentage for the CSEET 2025 January exam conducted on January 11 and 12, 2025.

Where to download CSEET January 2025 Marksheets?

Once the ICSI CSEET results 2025 for January session are out, the candidates will be able to download e-result-cum-marks statement for the CSEET January 2025 session from the official website of ICSI. Candidates can download their grade statements by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CSEET January 2025 results?

Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.

Navigate the link to the 'CSEET January 2025 results'

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your credentials and submit

CSEET January 2025 results will appear on the screen

Download CSEET January 2025 results and save it for future reference

CSEET Jan 2025 Result: Paper-wise passing Marks

Subjects Minimum passing marks Overall Pass Percentage Business Communication 40 Percent 50 Percent Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning 40 Percent Economic & Business Environment 40 Percent Current Affairs 40 Percent

What is the validity of CSEET 2025 scorecards?

CSEET 2025 scorecards will remain valid for one year.