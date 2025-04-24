ICSI CSEET 2025 admit cards out, how to download ICSI CSEET 2025 admit cards have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website of ICSI, icsi.edu. Check exam date, how to download, and other related information here.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2025. Candidates who applied for CSEET 2025 exam can download their hall tickets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to ICSI CSEET 2025 admit cards can be accessed at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2025 and will be conducted in a remote proctored format. To accommodate any unforeseen circumstances, the institute has embarked May 5, as a backup date.

ICSI CSEET 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.

Navigate the link to the 'ICSI CSEET 2025 admit card'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential information.

ICSI CSEET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download ICSI CSEET 2025 admit card and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download CSEET 2025 admit card

ICSI CSEET 2025 exam pattern

ICSI CSEET 2025 exam will be of 200 marks, which will be divided across four sections: Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, including Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have 35 questions of 50 marks. The exam will consist of MCQs, each carrying either one or two marks, with four answer choices provided. Only one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking for answering incorrectly. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT), lasting two hours. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more information related to the exam.