ICAI CA November 2024 final exam postponed in some states due to general elections - check new schedule

ICAI CA November 2024 final exam postponed in some states due to general elections

ICAI CA November 2024 final exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants Final course Exam for Group 2, paper 6, Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies) in some states due to general elections. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website, icai.org.

The Chartered Accountants Final course exam for Group 2, Paper 6, Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies), was originally scheduled for November 13. However, the exam has been rescheduled to November 14, and will now take place in the second shift from 2 PM to 6 PM. This postponement applies to the locations of Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, and Ranchi in Jharkhand; Raipur in Chhattisgarh; and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, due to the general elections. Notably, the exams schedule for all other cities and dates, as mentioned in previous notices on July 18, and September 24, will remain unchanged.

Will ICAI release separate admit cards for ICAI CA November 2024 final exam?

According to the official notice, the exam authority will not re-release any admit card. The candidates can use the existing admit cards on the rescheduled date.

The official notice reads, ''In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/NOV./2024 dated 18th July 2024, followed by other Announcement dated 24th September 2024, it is informed for general information that due to the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand and Bye – Election to Assemblies Constituencies / Parliamentary Constituencies in other States on 13th November 2024 (Wednesday), the Chartered Accountants Final Course Examination, Group II, Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions (Multi-Disciplinary Case Studies) scheduled to be held on 13th November, 2024 (Wednesday) in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) stands re-scheduled and the examination in the said paper shall now be held on 14th November 2024 (Thursday) at the same timing(s) i.e. 2 PM to 6 PM and at same Examination Centres. Admit Card already issued in this regard will be valid for the revised date.''