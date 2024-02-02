ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final May 2024 session exam registration begin at icaiexam.icai.org

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Foundation Inter and Final exam registration begins

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final registration for May 2024 session registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for May 2024 session today, i.e. February 2, 2024. Candidates willing to appear in the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May / June 2024 Exam can apply online on or before February 23, 2024. The option to edit/change the exam city, and medium of exam will be available from March 3 to 9.

Important dates for the exam

Foundation Course Examination - June 20, 22, 24, 26 2024

Intermediate Course Examination:

Group -I: May, 5 & 7, 2024

Group -II: May 9, 11, 13, 2024

Final Examination:

Group-I: May 2, 4, 6, 2024

Group II: May 8, 10, 12 2024

How to apply?

Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org

Select the online application option

Log in with your application number, and password

Enter your required details

Verify your mobile number and registered email ID

Upload the documents, make a payment of the application fee

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Direct link to apply online