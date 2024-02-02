ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final May 2024 session exam registration begin at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final registration for May 2024 session registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for May 2024 session today, i.e. February 2, 2024. Candidates willing to appear in the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May / June 2024 Exam can apply online on or before February 23, 2024. The option to edit/change the exam city, and medium of exam will be available from March 3 to 9.
Important dates for the exam
Foundation Course Examination - June 20, 22, 24, 26 2024
Intermediate Course Examination:
- Group -I: May, 5 & 7, 2024
- Group -II: May 9, 11, 13, 2024
Final Examination:
- Group-I: May 2, 4, 6, 2024
- Group II: May 8, 10, 12 2024
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org
- Select the online application option
- Log in with your application number, and password
- Enter your required details
- Verify your mobile number and registered email ID
- Upload the documents, make a payment of the application fee
- Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference