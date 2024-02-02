Friday, February 02, 2024
     
  ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final May 2024 session exam registration begin at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final May 2024 session exam registration begin at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final registration for the May 2024 session has been started on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org. Check registration date, application correction date, exam date, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2024 11:40 IST
ICAI CA Foundation Inter and Final exam registration begins
Image Source : FILE ICAI CA Foundation Inter and Final exam registration begins

ICAI CA Foundation, Inter, and Final registration for May 2024 session registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration process for CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams for May 2024 session today, i.e. February 2, 2024. Candidates willing to appear in the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May / June 2024 Exam can apply online on or before February 23, 2024. The option to edit/change the exam city, and medium of exam will be available from March 3 to 9.  

Important dates for the exam

Foundation Course Examination - June 20, 22, 24, 26 2024

Intermediate Course Examination: 

  • Group -I: May, 5 & 7, 2024 
  • Group -II: May 9, 11, 13, 2024

Final Examination: 

  • Group-I: May 2, 4, 6, 2024 
  • Group II: May 8, 10, 12 2024

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org
  • Select the online application option
  • Log in with your application number, and password
  • Enter your required details
  • Verify your mobile number and registered email ID
  • Upload the documents, make a payment of the application fee
  • Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Direct link to apply online



