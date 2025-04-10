GUJCET 2025 final answer keys released, results soon - direct link here GUJCET 2025 final answer keys have been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GUJCET). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download final answer keys from the official website, gsebeservice.com. Check direct link here.

GUJCET 2025 final answer keys: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GUJCET) has released the final answer keys for the State Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download GUJCET final answer keys by visiting the official website, gsebservice.com.

GUJCET 2025 final answer key PDF is available on the official website for mathematics, chemistry, physics and biology. Candidates can download the GUJCET 2025 final answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

How to download GUJCET 2025 final answer keys?

Visit the official website, gsebservice.com.

Navigate the link to the 'GUJCET 2025 final answer keys'.

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Check subject wise answer keys and download it for future use.

When will GUJCET 2025 results be out?

GUJCET 2025 results are expected to be declared anytime. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of GUJCET 2025 results. Along with the results, the board will release subject-wise and overall marks scored by the candidates. Once GUJCET 2025 results are declared, the candidates will be able to download their results using credentials such as roll number, date of birth etc. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of GUJCET for the latest updates.

What details will be mentioned on GUJCET 2025 scorecards?

Once the results are out, the candidates can check the following details on their scorecards.

• Candidate name

• Seat number

• Total marks of the GUJCET 2025 question paper

• Percentile rank

• Group

• Subject-wise marks obtained

• Total obtained marks