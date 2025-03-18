GATE 2025 results to be announced tomorrow, when and where to download GATE 2025 results will be announced tomorrow, March 19. Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Check latest updates.

GATE 2025 results: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) will be announced tomorrow, March 19, 2025. All those who had appeared for GATE 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Along with GATE results 2025, the institute will release the GATE final answer key 2025 and GATE 2025 cut-off marks, which will be required for the qualifying exam. The candidates can check their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to check GATE results 2025?

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 results.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your enrollment ID and email ID.

GATE results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save GATE results 2025 for future reference.

Topper list to be out

The institute will also publish the GATE 2025 branch-wise topper list. The topper list will include the GATE paper, the Candidate’s name, the Raw marks out of 100, and the GATE score out of 1000. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of IIT Roorkee or India TV for latest updates.

Branch-wise cut off marks to be out

The cutoff is the minimum qualifying mark required to be eligible for admission to participating institutes offering MTech/MSc or PhD courses. IIT Roorkee will publish GATE 2025 branch-wise cutoff marks on the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in. For more latest updates, stay tuned to the official website.