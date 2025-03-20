GATE 2025 COAP schedule out for MTech admissions, PSU recruitment, registration begins soon The GATE 2025 COAP schedule has been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. Although the registration dates haven't been announced yet, interested candidates can apply through the official website once the registration link is activated. Check important details here.

GATE 2025 COAP schedule out: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has released the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025 for admission to MTech programmes and PSU recruitment through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The registration procedure for the COAP 2025 will be started in due course through the official website.

Candidates with a valid GATE 2025 score are eligible to participate for admission into MTech programmes or apply for positions in PSUs. Candidates interested in applying can submit their applications separately to each participating institution or organization. Some of the prominent institutions involved include IISc Bangalore and several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), such as IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and many others.

Important dates to apply for COAP

Events Dates GATE COAP registration 2025 After March 20, 2025 COAP Seat Allotment Round May 13 COAP round 1 window to view offers and take a decision May 13 to May 15 COAP Seat Allotment Round 2 May 20 COAP round 2 window to view offers and take a decision May 20 to May 22 COAP Seat Allotment Round 3 May 27 COAP round 3 window to view offers and take a decision May 27 to May 29 COAP Seat Allotment Round 4 June 2 COAP round 4 window to view offers and take a decision June 02 to June 04 COAP Seat Allotment Round 5 June 8 COAP round 5 window to view offers and take a decision June 08 to June 10 COAP Seat Allotment Round for additional round - rounds 6 June 15 COAP round 6 window to view offers and take a decision June 15 to June 17 COAP Seat Allotment Round for additional round - round 7 June 21 COAP round 7 window to view offers and take a decision June 21 to June 23 COAP Seat Allotment Round for additional round - round 8 June 27, 2025 COAP round 8 window to view offers and take a decision June 27 to June 29 COAP Seat Allotment Round for additional round - round 9 June 3 COAP round 9 window to view offers and take a decision July 03 to July 05 COAP Seat Allotment Round for additional round - round 10 June 9 COAP round 10 window to view offers and take a decision July 09 to July 11

What is COAP?

Common Offer Acceptance Portal or COAP is a portal for M.Tech. admission offer and acceptance/rejection by participating institutes and candidates, respectively. Candidates must apply separately to each institute for M.Tech. admission. Admission offers are uploaded by participating institutes during a specified time window on COAP. Each institute follows its own selection process according to its norms and guidelines, and only those institutes will upload offers. To review offers and finalize their decisions, candidates should register on COAP and log in during the designated time.