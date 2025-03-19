Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Higher Studies
  4. GATE 2025 Result LIVE: IIT Roorkee to declare results today on gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check how to download

  Live GATE 2025 Result LIVE: IIT Roorkee to declare results today on gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check how to download

GATE 2025 Results are scheduled to be announced today, March 19. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Entrance Test (GATE) 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 Results today
GATE 2025 Results today Image Source : Pixabay
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

GATE 2025 Result LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to announce the Graduate Aptitude Entrance Test (GATE) 2025 results today, March 19. All those who appeared in the exam will be able to download their results by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

According to the official brochure, IIT Roorkee is scheduled to announce the results on March 19. However, the notification also reads that dates are subject to change. Therefore, the candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website as the results are likely to be announced today, March 19. 

The institute conducted the GATE 2025 exam on  February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across 30 different test papers. The provisional answer keys for the exam were released on February 27. The candidates were allowed to challenge the final answer keys by March 1, 2025. Once the GATE 2025 results are announced, candidates can visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, to check and download their scorecards. Candidates advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :GATE 2025 Result

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:06 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many IITs are available in India?

    There are twenty-three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India. These independent public institutions are important to innovation and higher education because they provide engineering, technology, and research programs.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is GATE results validity?

    According to the report, the GATE results for 2025 are valid for three years after they are released. The results are expected to be released by IIT Roorkee today, March 19.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was GATE 2025 exam conducted?

    Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across 30 different test papers.

     

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Where can i check GATE 2025 Result?

    Candidates can download the GATE 2025 Result at the following websites. 

    • gate2025.iitr.ac.in. 
    • goaps.iitr.ac.in.
  • 10:57 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will the GATE 2025 Result be announced?

    IIT Roorkee is expected to announce the GATE 2025 Result today, March 19, 2025. However, the exact time of releasing the results is not confirmed. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates. 

     

  • 10:53 AM (IST)Mar 19, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    GATE 2025 Result: How to download

    Step 1: Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website.
    Step 2: Select the "GATE 2025 Result" link from the homepage.
    Step 3: The screen will turn to a new page. 
    Step 4: Click submit after entering the requested information.
    Step 5: The screen will display your GATE 2025 result.
    Step 6: Review your results, download them, and print them off for your records.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section
Gate Graduate Aptitude Test Education Education News Higher Studies Iit Roorkee Results Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\