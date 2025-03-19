Live GATE 2025 Result LIVE: IIT Roorkee to declare results today on gate2025.iitr.ac.in, check how to download GATE 2025 Results are scheduled to be announced today, March 19. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Entrance Test (GATE) 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 Result LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to announce the Graduate Aptitude Entrance Test (GATE) 2025 results today, March 19. All those who appeared in the exam will be able to download their results by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

According to the official brochure, IIT Roorkee is scheduled to announce the results on March 19. However, the notification also reads that dates are subject to change. Therefore, the candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website as the results are likely to be announced today, March 19.

The institute conducted the GATE 2025 exam on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across 30 different test papers. The provisional answer keys for the exam were released on February 27. The candidates were allowed to challenge the final answer keys by March 1, 2025. Once the GATE 2025 results are announced, candidates can visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, to check and download their scorecards. Candidates advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for latest updates.