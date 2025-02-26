GATE 2025 answer key likely to be out today, when and where to download GATE 2025 answer key is expected to be released today, February 26. Candidates who appeared in the engineering entrance exam can download the response sheet from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Check latest updates here.

GATE 2025 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is likely to release Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 answer keys soon. Candidates who appeared for GATE 2025 exam can download their answer keys from the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025 at various exam centres across country. The exam was conducted in two shifts - Forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to media reports, GATE 2025 answer keys are expected to be out today, February 26. However, there is no confirmation on the release of GATE 2025 answer keys release date and time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Simple steps to download GATE 2025 answer keys

Visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'GATE 2025 answer keys'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your credentials.

GATE 2025 answer keys will appear on the screen.

Download and save GATE 2025 answer keys for future reference.

Along with the GATE 2025 answer keys, the institute will publish a response sheet. Candidates will be able to calculate the probable score using the GATE 2025 answer key. According to the calendar, GATE 2025 results will be announced on March 19 and the candidates will be able to download GATE 2025 scorecards from March 28 to 31. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for latest updates.

What is GATE?

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.