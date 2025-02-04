GAT-B 2025 entrance exam: NTA starts registration process- here's eligibility, how to apply, fee

GAT-B 2025 entrance exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration procedure for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. The online application window will remain open till March 3, 5 pm. However, the window for submission of examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking Payment Modes will remain open upto 11:50 pm on the same day.
GAT-B 2025 entrance exam schedule
The apex agency has scheduled the GAT-B 2025 entrance exam for 20 April 2025 (Sunday), which will be conducted in a single shift, from 10:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates will be able to download GAT-B 2025 admit cards one week prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.
GAT-B 2025: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of NTA, https://dbt2025.ntaonline.in/ and www.nta.ac.in.
- Navigate the link to 'GAT-B 2025 entrance exam registration'.
- It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself by providing basic details.
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS - Rs 1,300/-
- SC/ST/PwD - Rs 650/-
Important instructions
Candidates should note that applications for GAT-B- 2025 can be submitted through “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.
Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.
What is GAT-B?
Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology-supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in Participating Institutions.