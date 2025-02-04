GAT-B 2025 entrance exam: NTA starts registration process- here's eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : NTA GAT-B 2025 entrance exam registration starts

GAT-B 2025 entrance exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration procedure for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. The online application window will remain open till March 3, 5 pm. However, the window for submission of examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking Payment Modes will remain open upto 11:50 pm on the same day.

GAT-B 2025 entrance exam schedule

The apex agency has scheduled the GAT-B 2025 entrance exam for 20 April 2025 (Sunday), which will be conducted in a single shift, from 10:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates will be able to download GAT-B 2025 admit cards one week prior to the exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

GAT-B 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NTA, https://dbt2025.ntaonline.in/ and www.nta.ac.in.

Navigate the link to 'GAT-B 2025 entrance exam registration'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself by providing basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS - Rs 1,300/-

SC/ST/PwD - Rs 650/-

Important instructions

Candidates should note that applications for GAT-B- 2025 can be submitted through “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted under any circumstances.

What is GAT-B?

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology-supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in Participating Institutions.