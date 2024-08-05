DU UG 2024 Admission: More than 3 lakh registrations received so far, numbers likely to rise by August 7

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University

DU UG 2024 Admission: The registration process for admission to various undergraduate seats at Delhi University is underway. As per an official, a total of 3,00,090 registrations have been received so far for the academic session 2024-25. It is expected that the number of registration numbers is expected to rise as the registration process is still open. The last date for submission of applications for DU UG 2024 admission phases 1, and 2 is August 7.

Till now, more than, 93,500 candidates have filled out their college and course preferences, completing phase two of the admission procedure, as per reports.

The official told news agency ANI, 'A total of 300,090 candidates have registered so far for the 71,000 seats on the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal. As many as 236,717 have completed their profiles and 93,532 have filled out their course and college preferences, completing phase II'.

DU releases CSAS UG admission schedule

Along with the first phase of registration, the varsity is taking registrations for the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions. The admission procedure for the second phase of the CSAS for undergraduate admissions was started last Friday following the release of the CUET results. As per the university, the registration window for both phases will remain open till August 7, at 4.59 pm. During the registration procedure, candidates will have to select the subjects they studied in class 12 with those they appeared for CUET 2024. Only CUET papers corresponding to subjects passed in board exams will be considered for admissions.

On completion of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 registration procedures, the candidates will be able to download the simulated rank list through the official website on August 11. Candidates will have the opportunity to revise their preferences from 5 pm on August 11 to August 12, till 11.59.

First merit to be out on August 16

As per the seat allotment schedule, the first merit list of the DU UG 2024 admissions will be released on August 16 at 5 pm. The candidates will have to accept their seats between August 16 and 18. Subsequently, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications of the candidates. The date of the fresh academic session is yet to be announced. Initially, the academic year was scheduled to commence on August 1 but was delayed due to the late announcement of CUET results by the NTA amid allegations of discrepancies of NEET, and UGC NET exams.

