Delhi University UG Admission 2024: Class 12 marks to be used if seats in any course remain vacant at DU

Following the announcement by the UGC regarding vacant seats, Delhi University has made another announcement. According to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, Delhi University will use class 12 marks to fill any remaining vacant seats after the regular admission rounds are completed.

On August 1, the University Grants Commission issued a standard operating procedure for central universities to ensure that all seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses are filled. The commission stated that keeping seats vacant for an entire academic year is not only a waste of resources but also results in the denial of quality higher education to many students. In response to the directive, Yogesh Singh said, "We welcome the directive by the UGC. We are equally sensitive to the fact that seats in any course should not remain vacant. We will use Class XII marks to fill the vacant seats in UG programs," as reported by ANI.

'We will not conduct an entrance exam'

Last year, despite the university's efforts to fill all seats, about 5,000 seats remained vacant. According to the UGC's SOP, universities are allowed to hold entrance exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses if seats remain unfilled after the regular admission rounds. When asked about the possibility of holding an entrance exam to fill the vacant seats, Singh stated, "We will not conduct an entrance exam, but we are committed to ensuring that all seats in the university are filled."

270,000 registrations in first phase

The admission process for various undergraduate programs is currently ongoing at Delhi University. The varsity offers over 71,000 seats in over 65 colleges through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG). The admission process at Delhi University commenced on May 28 with the first phase, which saw 270,000 registrations on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. However, the admission procedure of phase two has been delayed due to the postponement of the CUET UG results.

CUET UG 2024 scores mandatory

On August 1, the university uploaded the phase 2 schedule of the CSAS UG 2024 on its website after the declaration of the CUET UG 2024 results. As per the UGC's directive, the admissions will be based on the candidate's CUET UG 2024 scores. However, the students who appeared in the CUET, but may or may not have applied to the respective university for the courses or programs earlier may also be considered.

In addition, universities may hold entrance exams to fill any remaining vacant seats, even after considering all applicants who took the CUET. Furthermore, students who have taken the CUET may be considered for admission regardless of the specific subject papers they took. The statement of purpose also mentioned that universities have the flexibility to relax the specific subject-based criteria for admission to a particular course or program.