Admission 2024-25: UGC permits universities to hold UG and PG entrance exams if seats remain vacant | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA UGC allows universities to conduct their own exams if seats for admission remain vacant

The University Grants Commission has allowed universities to hold their entrance exams for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate programs if there are still vacant seats after the regular admission process. This is intended to ensure that all seats are filled, even after using scores from the Common University Entrance Test.

SOP provided to universities

UGC chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar emphasized that every seat in the universities is valuable. He stated that universities should make every effort to ensure that students are offered admission so that no seat is left unfilled. The commission has provided standard operating procedures to the universities for utilizing CUET scores in the admission procedure, which involves multiple rounds typically used by the central universities for admissions. If after the three rounds of admissions using CUET scores, some seats still remain unfilled, the UGC has advised universities to relax the subject criteria to accommodate more students. "In cases where seats are still not filled, universities are permitted to conduct their own entrance exams at the university level to fill these vacancies," he added.

13.48 lakh registrations received for UG admissions

Last week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the CUET UG 2024 paying the way to begin the undergraduate admission procedure, which has been delayed this year. CUET UG 2024 exam this year was conducted between May 15 and May 24 at various exam centres. As per the data shared by NTA, around 13.48 lakh registrations were received for undergraduate admissions and 2,62,725 for a postgraduate entrance exam. CUET PG Exam 2024 was conducted from March 11 to March 28, 2024 in over 250 cities, including nine cities outside India.

(With inputs from agencies)