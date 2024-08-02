DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS phase 2 schedule out, seat allocation list on August 16; complete schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Admission 2024 CSAS Phase 2 schedule out

DU UG admission 2024: The University of Delhi has released the second phase admission schedule for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25. Those who have successfully submitted their phase 1 application forms, can now login to their dashboard to choose their preferred programmes and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

DU UG Admission 2024 CSAS Complete Schedule

Those who have still not registered for the first phase on the CSAS portal can do so on the varsity's portal. The university has decided to keep Phase 1 and Phase 2 open till August 7. No registrations will be accepted after that deadline. However, candidates will have the chance to select their preferences for both phases until 5 pm on August 9. The university will announce the simulated ranks on August 11. Candidates will be allowed to change their preferences between August 11 and 12. The first allocation list will be released on August 16.

After the announcement of the first CSAS allocation list, candidates will have the opportunity to accept their allocated seats between August 16 and 18. Following that, the college will verify and approve online applications between August 16 and 20. The deadline for online fee payment is August 21.

ALSO READ | Delhi University UG Admission 2024: Class 12 marks to be used if seats in any course remain vacant at DU

The university will publish the vacant seat list on August 22. The window to re-order higher preferences will remain open on August 22 and 23. The declaration of the second CSAS allocation will be made on August 25. Subsequently, candidates will be able to accept the seats between August 25 and 27. The verification and approval of online applications will be processed between August 25 and 29. The last date for online fee payment is August 30.

Map your subjects in Phase 2

In Phase 2, candidates must match their class 12 subjects to those in which they appeared in CUET 2024. Only CUET papers in which the candidate has passed their class 12 board exam will be considered. Candidates should note that the general test of CUET UG 2024 will not be mapped to any subject.

Help desks at various colleges

Delhi University has set up multiple helpdesks including a chat-bot and email facility to help prospective students resolve their queries. The admission branch will also be conducting webinars to help the students with the process of admissions. All webinars to be telecasted live on the official youtube channel of the university: UnivofDelhi.