Which are the top diploma courses available after passing class 12th board exam in Humanities/Arts Stream?

Career options after class 12th arts

Admission procedures begin at various universities, including central and state institutions across the country, based on the CUET scores. If you've passed the class 12th board exam and are looking for a quick job, you might consider enrolling in a diploma course. However, choosing the right course can be tough, especially if you come from an arts background. But don't worry - we've got you covered. We've compiled a list of five diploma courses that can help you kickstart your career after completion.

Here are the top five diploma courses for arts students:

1. Diploma in Fine Arts: This course provides training in painting, sculpture, and other visual arts. With this diploma, you can potentially earn a lucrative income by showcasing your artistic talents. Like Picasso and the Monalisa, you too can become famous in this country.

2. Diploma in Graphic Designing: This course focuses on graphic design, visual communication, and digital media. After completion, you'll be qualified to work in the Bollywood industry or pursue opportunities in graphic design with a minimum starting CTC of Rs 3 lakh per year.

3. Diploma in Fashion Designing: If you aspire to make a mark in the fashion industry like renowned designer Manish Malhotra, this course is for you. It covers fashion designing, textiles, and fashion business and can lead to employment in major fashion companies.

4. Diploma in Interior Designing: This course is for the creatively inclined. If you're passionate about creating beautiful living spaces, this diploma can be your ticket to a successful career. Notably, Gauri Khan, a well-known interior designer, has achieved substantial success in this field.

5. Diploma in Mass Media: For individuals interested in news, writing, and understanding politics and economics, this course can pave the way for a rewarding career and provide extensive knowledge in these areas.

