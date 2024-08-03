Delhi University announces academic calendar for UG courses | Check dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: Delhi University has released the academic calendar for first-year undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 session. According to the schedule, classes for the new batch of undergraduate students will commence on August 29 and will conclude on June 7 next year.

The new academic session for first-year undergraduate students at Delhi University, initially scheduled to begin on August 1, was deferred due to delays in the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores amid allegations of irregularities.

Check important dates here:

Semester I

Classes begin 29 August, 2024 Mid Semester break 27 October, 2024 to 3 November, 2024 Classes begin after the mid semester break 4 November, 2024 Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin 24 December, 2024 Theory examinations begin 6 January, 2025 Winter break 25 January, 2025

Semester II

Classes begin 27 January, 2025 Mid Semester break 9 March, 2025 to 16 March, 2025 Classes begin after the mid semester break 17 March, 2025 Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin 25 May, 2025 Theory examinations begin 7 June, 2025 Summer vacation 29 June, 2025 to 20 July, 2025

