Delhi University announces academic calendar for UG courses | Check dates

The classes for the new batch of undergraduate students will start from August 29, according to the schedule.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2024 13:11 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: Delhi University has released the academic calendar for first-year undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 session. According to the schedule, classes for the new batch of undergraduate students will commence on August 29 and will conclude on June 7 next year.

The new academic session for first-year undergraduate students at Delhi University, initially scheduled to begin on August 1, was deferred due to delays in the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores amid allegations of irregularities.

India Tv - Delhi University

Image Source : INDIA TVThe academic calendar for UG courses

Check important dates here: 

  •  Semester I 

Classes begin 29 August, 2024
Mid Semester break  27 October, 2024 to 3 November, 2024
Classes begin after the mid semester break  4 November, 2024
Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin  24 December, 2024
Theory examinations begin  6 January, 2025
Winter break  25 January, 2025

  • Semester II

Classes begin 27 January, 2025
Mid Semester break  9 March, 2025 to 16 March, 2025
Classes begin after the mid semester break  17 March, 2025
Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin  25 May, 2025
Theory examinations begin  7 June, 2025
Summer vacation  29 June, 2025 to 20 July, 2025

