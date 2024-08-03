Delhi University announces academic calendar for UG courses | Check dates

New Delhi: Delhi University has released the academic calendar for first-year undergraduate students for the 2024-2025 session. According to the schedule, classes for the new batch of undergraduate students will commence on August 29 and will conclude on June 7 next year.
The new academic session for first-year undergraduate students at Delhi University, initially scheduled to begin on August 1, was deferred due to delays in the declaration of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores amid allegations of irregularities.
Check important dates here:
-
Semester I
|Classes begin
|29 August, 2024
|Mid Semester break
|27 October, 2024 to 3 November, 2024
|Classes begin after the mid semester break
|4 November, 2024
|Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin
|24 December, 2024
|Theory examinations begin
|6 January, 2025
|Winter break
|25 January, 2025
-
Semester II
|Classes begin
|27 January, 2025
|Mid Semester break
|9 March, 2025 to 16 March, 2025
|Classes begin after the mid semester break
|17 March, 2025
|Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin
|25 May, 2025
|Theory examinations begin
|7 June, 2025
|Summer vacation
|29 June, 2025 to 20 July, 2025
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2024 announced at cbseresults.nic.in; direct link here
Also Read: DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS phase 2 schedule out, seat allocation list on August 16; complete schedule here