Download UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, exam from June 5 UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who applied for JEECUP Group A exam can download their hall tickets using their roll number, and date of birth. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)) admit cards for group A candidates. All those who applied within the Group A category can download their hall tickets by providing essential details on the official website -jeecup.admissions.nic.in. In order to download JEECUP Group A hall tickets, the candidates are required to use their application number and password.

The UPJEE 2025 examination for multiple groups — A, E, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, L and K1 to K8 — is scheduled to be conducted from June 5 to 13 through a computer-based test. Earlier, JEECUP was to be held from May 20 to 28, 2025. However, it was postponed, and now the exam will be conducted on the revised dates. Group A exam specifically refers to engineering diploma programmes, which witness the highest number of applicants annually. According to the official schedule, the candidates will be able to raise objections from June 13 to 15. The results will be declared on June 21. Candidates can download the UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card 2025 by following the simple steps given below.

How to download UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website of UPJEE - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads, '' Downloading Admit Card for UPJEE-2025 is available for Group A Candidates only'' flashing on homepage. It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your application number, password, security pin, captcha and click on 'sign in'. UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen. Download UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card 2025 and save it for future reference.

UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card 2025

The application process for the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam started on 15 January 2025 and concluded on 20 May 2025. Admit cards have been issued to the candidates who applied for the exam. Candidates can now directly access the UPJEE 2025 Polytechnic Admit Card download link by clicking on the provided link. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of JEECUP for the latest updates.