Delhi University to introduce one year PG course from 2026, students to earn 22 credits per semester

In line with the National Education Policy, Delhi University is all set to introduce a one-year postgraduate programme starting in 2026. The discussion on its draft proposal will take place on December 27 at the Academic Council. The new framework is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programs, which was released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Several changes have been incorporated into the plan but some teachers have criticised the move, alleging it is being rushed for discussion.

DU’s FYUP (Four-year undergraduate programme) and PG course details

The varsity has already implemented a four-year undergraduate programme, with the third semester currently underway. After completing the first year of this programme, the students will get a certificate and those leaving the course after the second year will be awarded with a diploma, those completing three years will get a degree. Students who complete the fourth year earn a degree with honours.

After completing three years, students can opt for a two-year PG course, while those completing four years can enrol in the one-year PG programme. DU is now preparing to implement this system, with separate curricula being developed for one-year and two-year PG programmes.

Students to earn 22 credits per semester

Under the one-year PG programme, students will earn 22 credits per semester, totalling 44 credits for the degree. For the two-year course, students will earn 88 credits. According to UGC standards, the level for the two-year degree will be 6.5, while the one-year degree will be at level 7.

