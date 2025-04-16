CUET PG answer key 2025 delayed, aspirants express anger, anxiety over social media The National Testing Agency will soon release the CUET PG answer key 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their provisional answer keys from the official website of CUET PG, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Check latest updates.

Over 4 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the CUET PG 2025 answer keys. According to media reports, the provisional answer keys were expected to be released in the first or second week of April. However, there is still no official confirmation regarding the release of the answer keys from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once the provisional answer keys are available, candidates can download the CUET PG 2025 answer keys from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

Due to the delay of the CUET PG answer key 2025, candidates are expressing their anger and anxiety on the social media platform X. Some are comparing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2025) with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). Since the JEE answer keys were released on time and the NTA has remained silent about the CUET release, aspirants are feeling rejected and sidelined.

On April 15, the testing agency tweeted that the JEE answer keys are provisional and students should not confuse them with the final ones. The comment section is filled with queries about the CUET. One user commented, "My all friends #cuetpg2025 #cuetpganswerkey2025 will be release but after jee mains result because there is less demand of humanities and bachelors masters. I am suffering all this inferiority from when I choose arts over science. Are we Arts wale so much inferior????'.

Another user said, ''Enough waiting! Days have passed, still no #CUETPG2025 Answer Key! Students are stressed, futures on hold''.

''You people have crossed all the limits @NTA_Exams your CUET PG answer key is not being released? If One Nation One Election is possible in one day, then why is the answer key not coming even after 15 days? Students are suffering mental and financial loss due to the answer key'', the third user questioned the exam body.

Students question transparency and ask for a timeline

The social media is filled with queries about the CUET PG 2025 answer keys, and aspirants are asking the NTA for the exact time and date of their release. Here are the tweets of aspirants:-

What after CUET PG 2025 answer keys?

After the release of the CUET PG 2025 provisional answer keys, the testing agency will provide candidates with an opportunity to raise any objections. Experts will review the objections submitted by the candidates and revise the answer keys if necessary. The results will be released based on the final answer keys. If the provisional answer keys are released this week, the results are likely to be announced by the end of the month. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for the latest updates.