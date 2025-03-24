CUET PG 2025: Exam from March 13 to April 1, check pattern, marking scheme, more CUET PG 2025: NTA has scheduled Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2025] for admission to Post Graduate Courses for the academic session 2025-26 from 13th March to 01st April 2025 in the computer-based mode. Check details here.

CUET PG 2025 admit cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Postgraduate (PG) 2025. All those who have not yet downloaded CUET PG 2025 admit cards can do so by visiting the official website.

In order to download CUET PG 2025 admit cards, the registered candidates are required to download their call letters using their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the official portal, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Exam Pattern

The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG)-2025 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). The exam will be conducted in three shifts for 90 minutes. The PwD candidates will get an extra 20 minutes for every hour exam.

Marking Scheme

There will also be a negative marking scheme in the CUET PG 2025 examination. 4 marks will be awarded for the correct answer, and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer marked. The NTA Score of CUET (PG) - 2025 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2025-26 only.

About CUET PG

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2025-26.