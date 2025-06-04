COMEDK UGET 2025 result to be released on this date, check final answer keys on comedk.org | Details here COMEDK UGET 2025 result will be released soon by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. Candidates who appeared in the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - comedk.org.

New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare the COMEDK UGET 2025 results soon. All those who appeared in the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - comedk.org.

According to the official schedule, COMEDK UGET 2025 results will be declared on June 7 at 2 PM. Candidates will be able to download COMEDK UGET 2025 results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. Once the results are declared, the candidates can download their results by following the instructions given below.

How to download COMEDK UGET 2025 result?

Visit the official website- comedk.org. Navigate to the link 'COMEDK UGET 2025 results'. It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details. COMEDK UGET 2025 results will appear on the screen. Download and save the COMEDK UGET 2025 results for future reference.

Final answer keys available

The exam authority has uploaded the COMEDK UGET 2025 final answer keys on its official website after considering the provisional answer keys. To access the COMEDK UGET 2025 final answer key, candidates are required on their login page using their ID and password. COMDEK UGET 2025 provisional answer keys and response sheets were released on May 2,8, and the candidates were allowed to raise objections by May 30.

This year, the COMDEK UGET 2025 exam was held on May 10 and 25 at various exam centres. Candidates can evaluate their final scores using the final answer keys. Candidates can also download the COMEDK UGET 2025 final answer keys by clicking on the provided link. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking in the exam.

COMEDK UGET 2025 final answer keys